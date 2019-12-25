Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Volunteer Susan Frey hands Forsyth County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Frazier a plate of food filled with turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and mashed potatoes on Christmas Day during the inaugural Feast for First Responders.
Suzie Burrow and her husband,Lewisville Firefighter Jonathan Burrow, look at the gift bags presented to emergency workers during the inaugural Feast for First Responders, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Lewisville Fire Station.
Volunteer Suzanne Marin thanks Lewisville firefighters for the work they do and for saving her house from extensive fire damamge during the inaugural Feast for First Responders, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Lewisville Fire Station.
Mayor Mike Horn of Lewisville carries out to-go boxes of the holiday meal that he and other volunteers took to first responders who couldn’t leave their duty posts Wednesday to attend the inaugural Feast for First Responders.
Stephen Fillers, 3, and his father, Dane, talk with Santa Claus on Wednesday while volunteering at the holiday meal. A visit with St. Nick was one of several activities set up for youngsters to participate in.
Lewisville firefighter David Michalski poses for a photo with his festive Christmas tree hat.
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, area firefighters and other first responders gathered around tables Wednesday afternoon in the Lewisville Fire Department for a meal of ham, turkey, green beans, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, rolls and dessert.
The Clemmons Community Foundation and volunteers put on the first Feast for First Responders on Christmas Day — a holiday when most restaurants are closed, but emergency workers and law-enforcement officers are hard at work. The families of first responders were also invited to attend the free holiday meal.
“We’re trying to feed all the first responders on duty today and have a safe, nice place where all first responder families can come together today and have a really nice meal, have some goodies and have a bit of family time,” Ashley McDowell said Wednesday. McDowell participates in Leadership Lewisville-Clemmons, a part of the foundation.
During the meal, which ran from 1 to 3 p.m., there was even a play area for children to make gingerbread houses and do other activities such as visit Santa.
While sitting in his big chair, Santa talked about how thrilled he was to have Nanook and Ulla, both all-white and fluffy Samoyed dogs, standing in for his reindeer, who were now relaxing after doing their jobs on Christmas Eve.
Nanook and Ulla are part of Elite Canine’s Comfort Dogs in Winston-Salem.
Gratitude and appreciation
Jonathan Burrow, a firefighter with the Lewisville Fire Department, sat down to eat with his wife, Suzie, and son Drew, as well as with his parents, Martha and David Burrow, and his in-laws, Lore and Roy Dixon.
“I think it’s awesome,” Jonathan Burrow said of the feast. “Just the fact that you get this many people on Christmas Day to come volunteer to do something, it means a lot to us that are already scheduled to work because somebody has got to be here.”
In the past when he worked on holidays, he made sure he brought along leftovers from home because no places to eat were open.
Martha Burrow said it was nice to be included in the meal so she could spend time with her son on Christmas Day.
Cpls. Mike Sutton and Brian Mullins with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were also happy to be at the feast.
“It’s a great experience to where law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel can be out here with the community on a great day,” Sutton said.
He added that it’s always a balance of work and home life during the holiday season.
Mullins said he and other sheriff’s deputies have had a hard time finding a place to eat breakfast on Christmas but were finally able to get a meal at a Waffle House restaurant.
Giving Back
The idea for Feast for First Responders grew out of a community project presented to Leadership Lewisville-Clemmons by McDowell, whose husband, James, is a deputy for the sheriff’s office.
“Most all of the Christmases we have spent apart,” McDowell said. “Last year, for example, was me going to meet him on Christmas Day in his car to give him a piece of cake.”
She said she knew that the problem of on-duty first responders not having a place to eat, especially with family, on Christmas and other holidays was a problem that could be solved.
“I brought the idea to the table and with the help of the Clemmons Community Foundation we created a Feast for First Responders,” McDowell said. “We’re planning on helping other first responder families just like mine, everybody in the county — the firefighters, the troopers, the EMS, and of course all the deputies that are working in the sheriff’s office, as well as dispatchers and other personnel that happen to be working on Christmas Day.”
Mark Batten, the foundation’s program officer, said many community partners came together to support first responders, including Ava’s Cupcakes, Lowes Foods of Clemmons, and about 50 volunteers from Lewisville, Clemmons and the Vienna area.
“We are just overwhelmed by the support of the community for the Feast for First Responders,” Batten said. “We are very proud of the team from Leadership Lewisville-Clemmons who was responsive to this need for our community leaders who are sacrificing their time and serving as a first responder.”
Batten said that planning for the event started last month, just after Thanksgiving, and that foundation had collected, as of Friday, more than $1,300 for it.
Volunteers had a variety of jobs to carry out, from serving meals to helping coordinate the event.
For some first responders, who were on duty and could not come to the Lewisville Fire Department, volunteers such as Lewisville Mayor Mike Horn delivered meals to them.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, about 60 people had received meals.
Volunteers said they saw the meal as a way of helping out the people who help them.
Suzanne Marin of Lewisville said that the Lewisville firefighters saved her house from a fire in 2003.
“So how could you not volunteer?” Marin asked.
She said the feast was a great way to pay back and forward “to your community and to the people that help the community and are so important to the welfare of the community.”
At the food table, Susan Frey of Lewisville served ham and turkey, while her husband, Dan, was in charge of dishing out the macaroni and cheese.
“We just love and respect them so much and they give so much,” Susan Frey said of the first responders.
She said she and her husband are retired and like to volunteer in the community.
Sudha Moparthy and her 10-year-old son, Yash, of Lewisville also signed up to help out.
“The first responders are making us live safely in our homes,” Moparthy said.
