Q: I’ve been a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer at Senior Services for three years and really enjoy delivering the meals and making friends with the recipients. It seems that there are always open routes. How can we get more people to volunteer?
HB
Answer: We are so glad you enjoy volunteering with Meals-on-Wheels! A recent survey showed that more than 99 percent of these volunteers feel that their contribution is valued and appreciated by the participants. Senior Services has about 1,300 volunteers with the Meal-on-Wheels program. Even though that seems like a lot of volunteers, it is not enough to meet the growing needs of seniors in Forsyth County. There are currently almost 80 Meals-on-Wheels routes in need of volunteers.
Meals-on-Wheels provides hot and frozen meals, along with supplemental supplies of nonperishable food made available through Senior Services grocery program. To be eligible to receive Meals-on-Wheels deliveries, participants must be over 60 years old, unable to drive, and have difficulty preparing meals for themselves. There are about 1,300 seniors in Forsyth County who rely on Meals-on-Wheels presently, but the number of people in need of the program continues to grow steadily. For many, the delivery is the only meal they will have on a given day and may provide the only source of human interaction, as well. It takes a host of volunteers to deliver almost 1,000 meals each weekday, ensuring that local seniors do not have to go without at least one hot, nutritious meal.
Senior Services has begun a drive for drivers to recruit 60 volunteers in 60 days. Volunteers can volunteer once a week, once a month, or anything in between. Delivering a route can be done on your own or in partnership with a friend or family member — including a child or grandchild, which can be a lot of fun! Faith and civic groups find that this is a great way to provide outreach to the older population in our community and Senior Services is looking for more groups who would like to volunteer as teams. It takes, on average, around 90 minutes to deliver a route and brighten someone else’s day—and your own besides!
For more information, please contact Holly Beck at 336-721-3411 or visit seniorservicesinc.org.
Q: Can you print information on Binswanger disease, please? My fiancé died of it after many doctors misdiagnosed it for years.
KN
Answer: Contributed by Alyssa Szymanski Botte, LPCA, Wake Forest Baptist Health
Binswanger disease is a form of vascular dementia, discovered and described by Otto Binswanger, a German neuropathologist, in 1894. Binswanger was one of the leading scientists of his time and was one of the mentors of Dr. Alois Alzheimer (for whom Alzheimer’s disease is named). Essentially, Binswanger noticed that small, microscopic changes in the white matter of the brain led to decline in cognitive and physical functioning. As science has evolved, the term “Binswanger disease” has become outdated and doctors almost exclusively use “vascular dementia” to describe the wide variety of changes that happen to white matter in the brain due to cardiovascular damage.
Vascular dementia is the second most common cause of dementia in the United States, accounting for 5 to 10 percent of persons with dementia. Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, where the neurons in the brain degenerate due to protein build up, vascular dementia is the result of lack of blood flow and oxygen to neurons. This, in turn, causes cognitive problems, such as difficulty with thinking, planning, memory, and judgment, as well as physical problems, such as walking and balancing. Any condition that damages blood vessels anywhere in the body can cause brain changes that lead to vascular dementia. For this reason, strokes and transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) are one of the primary causes of vascular dementia. Yet not everyone who has a stroke will develop vascular dementia. Additional risk factors for developing vascular dementia include high blood pressure (hypertension), heart disease, diabetes, smoking, and high cholesterol.
The impact of vascular dementia varies largely from person to person, as it depends on what part of the brain blood flow has become impaired and why. The progression of vascular dementia can be described as a stepwise progression, meaning that there are often plateaus of stability before another vascular event causes abrupt decline. At this time, there is no known cure for vascular dementia. In addition, it is not uncommon for someone who is diagnosed with vascular dementia to eventually develop Alzheimer’s disease or Lewy Body dementia.
Most cases of vascular dementia can be diagnosed by discussing symptoms with your doctor, and, if needed, an obtaining an MRI (brain imaging). In vascular dementia, many of the earliest symptoms are noticeable immediately post-stroke including confusion, disorientation, trouble speaking or understanding speech, poor balance, and difficulty walking. However, it is possible for individuals to experience small “silent” TIAs during the course of their everyday life that lead to gradual changes in the brain and overall brain functioning.
While there is no cure for vascular dementia, the health of your brain is closely linked to the overall health of your heart, which means there are lots of things you can do to prevent vascular dementia. These include managing your blood pressure, not smoking, getting regular physical exercise, preventing or controlling diabetes, and keeping your cholesterol in check. Controlling risk factors may not only improve a person’s current level of functioning, but may postpone or prevent further decline.
