Vivian Burke, Winston-Salem's longest-serving city council member, is not running for re-election.
The filing deadline for the 2020 campaign season passed without Burke filing to run for a new term representing Northeast Ward on the city council, according to the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Burke, a Democrat, was first elected in 1977 and has been in office ever since.
Keith King and Morticia Parmon, both Democrats, filed to fill Burke's seat representing the Northeast Ward.
