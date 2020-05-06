Burke died Tuesday evening, her son, Judge Todd Burke said early Wednesday morning.
“She loved the City of Winston-Salem and her beloved constituents of the Northeast Ward whom she proudly served 43 years,” Todd Burke said in a statement sent to the Journal. “My mother had become an icon in this community and beyond in the way she distinguished herself through public service for over four!decades. There will be no other like her.”
Burke was married to a state representative, had a son who became a Forsyth County judge, and a daughter-in-law on the school board. But her six-decade-long city council career may be the most lasting legacy of them all.
Burke was a native of Charlotte and got started in politics at an early age, knocking on doors and canvassing neighborhoods as a high schooler for Kelly M. Alexander, a civil rights leader who was then running for Charlotte’s city council.
Alexander lost but would go on to be chairman of the national NAACP.
In 1953, she left Charlotte to begin her studies at Elizabeth City State Teachers College. While there, she met Logan Burke. They married in 1954, but despite both being education majors, there paths diverted for a short while. Vivian Burke finished school, but her husband took time off to serve in the U.S. Army.
That ended up being the key to how they ended up here in 1957, where Logan Burke came to finish his degree at Winston-Salem State.
She would eventually become a guidance counselor, and he, a principal.
Civic involvement was a hallmark of their marriage - both were involved in the Experiment in Self-Reliance (she eventually became president of the organization), and she served as the county chairman for the presidential campaign of Shirley Chisolm, the first black major-party candidate to run for the presidency.
In 1977, Alderman Carl H. Russell decided to give up his seat to run for mayor. That opened the door for Burke to make her first run for office. She was 43 and worked as a counselor at Lowrance Intermediate School. Her husband served as her campaign manager, and teenage son Todd did volunteer work. She handily won the Democratic primary and beat her Republican opponent in a landslide.
She would go more than 40 years without ever losing a council race.
That’s not to say everything was easy.
She rose to the chairmanship of the public safety committee, which oversees the police and fire departments. It was during that time that the death of Deborah Sykes and the arrest of Darryl Hunt for her murder created tension in the city. Sykes was white; Hunt was black, and many in the African-American community believed he had been railroaded on the way to conviction.
Burke was among those who raised concerns, at one point asking then-city manager Bill Stuart to look into the murder investigation.
“I have not been pleased and I have not been happy. There are a lot of credible citizens in this community who have spoken about Darryl Hunt’s case, and mainly they speak about how the Winston-Salem Police Department handled the case,” she said at the end of a board meeting in the summer of 1985. “What I want is an investigation of what we did do. We need to bring the facts out. It is not only blacks in this community who have looked at this case.”
Her stance led to complaints from police supporters. Some beat cops started calling her “Chief Burke” for they way they felt she meddled in police affairs.
Burke and others who questioned the Hunt investigation would be vindicated when he was ultimately exonerated, but that took almost 20 years.
In the late 80s, she faced a recall effort. It was a complicated situation at a time when the city was still dealing with the racial animosity from the Sykes murder case.
Shortly after cruising to her fourth term in 1989, Burke was embroiled in a controversy over council committee assignments. Democratic Mayor Martha Wood submitted a slate of assignments that gave chairmanships of the four committees to the four black Democrats and mayor pro tem to a white Democrat.
Burke instead sided with three Republicans and Democrat Lynn Harpe to offer a different slate that gave a chairmanship to a Republican and Burke both a chairmanship and the mayor pro tem position.
Democratic Party officials including past chairman Earline Parmon called the move a betrayal to the black community and pushed for Burke’s recall.
“I thought we were past where we were dealing with all this ‘white and black,’” Burke said at the time. “I felt what I did was to bring people together.”
The city’s recall rules at that time were vague, and the effort collapsed in 1990. Burke would go on to serve another 30 years on the council.
Burke received multiple honors for her long service. She served as mayor pro tem six times. The city renamed the public safety building in her honor and a bust of Burke was unveiled in city hall in 2014.
In 2019, at age 85, Burke did not file to make another run for her long-held seat.
Burke told the Journal she felt she had served enough, adding she had no regrets.
“I don’t have to look back,” she said. “I made a decision that I feel so good about because there have been some wonderful days.”
She said she’d remain on the council until the end of her term in late 2020.
She continued her commitment to education by helping to establish scholarship programs that bear the Burke name at Winston-Salem State, Forsyth Technical Community College and Elizabeth City State University.
Burke was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church, where she served as a trustee and an elder.
Her family continued the family tradition of public service. Logan Burke served two terms in the legislature before opting not to run for re-election. He preceded her in death.
Son Todd became a judge at a young age when he was appointed by then-Gov. Jim Hunt, and his wife Barbara Burke was elected to the school board. When Vivian Burke decided not to seek re-election, Barbara Burke was among those filing to run for the seat.
As a Republican I have to say I didn’t know much about Burke but growing up in the 70’s and 80’s my uncle Joe Masten was police chief and they both were always in the news for racism, police issues, black community deaths, murders by blacks was on the news 24/7 she has done a lot for Winston Salem NC she will be missed God Bless! 🙏
