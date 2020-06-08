A Republican-sponsored N.C. Senate bill would prevent hospitals from enforcing visitor restrictions for patients during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 730, co-sponsored by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, was introduced May 13. Its title is "The No Patient Left Alone Act."
The bill is scheduled to be addressed on a no-vote basis at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Senate Health Care committee. The committee is scheduled to meet again at 10 a.m. Thursday.
SB730 would provide that individuals under age 18 "have the right" to designate a parent, guardian or a proxy to be present, while an adult patient could designate a spouse or health care agent. The visitor "shall have the unrestricted privilege of being present" while the patient is receiving hospital care.
Krawiec said Monday that part of the impetus for the bill is that "we have had so many tragic stories from family members not being allowed to see their loved ones during serious illness or death."
However, without defining "certain unrestricted hospital patients rights (and privileges)," SB730 appears to eliminate the ability for hospitals to quarantine patients, and for state health officials or the governor to enforce a quarantine.
The bill says visitor rights "may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor" during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
"(SB730) appears to be an absolute, nonwaivable, unrestricted right to a designated visitor, regardless of emergency or pandemic conditions," Mark Hall, a public health and law professor at Wake Forest University, said Monday. "In principle, that means the patient can insist on seeing the visitor even if the visitor has COVID or another infectious disease. Considering the unqualified language, the visitor very well could insist on refusing to wear a mask or submitting to any other measures need to protect the patient, the medical staff or other patients."
Krawiec said that "we have worked with the hospitals to develop a policy that will be consistent with all hospitals. Some hospitals did make accommodations. Most did not.
"I understand the need to keep patients and employees safe. Parents are allowed to be with children. If that can be done safely, there’s no reason for not accommodating those seriously ill or dying patients."
Each hospital would be required to post the visitor rights included in the bill in a conspicuous place in the facility.
Hall said language that allows a visitor the "unrestricted privilege of being present" while the patient is receiving care "could well mean insisting on being present in an operating room during surgery."
"Considering all of that, this is a very poorly thought out bill that I assume has no chance of passing in its current, and therefore is likely introduced mainly as some type of publicity or protest measure."
North Carolina hospitals, including those affiliated with Cone Health, Novant Health Inc., and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, implemented tighter visitor restrictions on March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That included not allowing most visitors at any of its inpatient facilities. There were exceptions for hospitalized minors, patients at the end of life, patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility; and patients giving birth.
“We know these changes will be difficult, but our responsibility is to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our staff,” Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, said in March 20.
On Monday, Novant-affiliated hospitals began allowing patients to have one visitor in acute-care facilities, and no visiting hour restrictions for those caring for patients in critical care, obstetrics and inpatient surgery areas.
The changes affect Novant's Triad facilities: Clemmons, Forsyth, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers and Medical Park Hospital.
At Novant-affiliated clinics, patients under age 18 and over age 65 can have one individual accompany them to an appointment. Most visitors under age 18 are not allowed. Exceptions may be granted for patients who require special assistance to access care.
Wake Forest Baptist will begin to ease Tuesday certain coronavirus visitor restrictions, allowing adult patients to receive one visitor, and children to have both parents or guardians.
Besides Wake Forest Baptist, those hospitals are Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes Regional medical centers.
Cone Health said Sunday it has no current plans to ease visitor restrictions.
Novant and Wake Forest Baptist share several easing of visitor restriction moves.
All visitors will be required to wear a facial mask throughout their time in the hospital or clinic, as well as complete a routine screening questionnaire with temperature assessment. The systems' facilities remain limited to specific entrances at each hospital.
Restrictions remain in effect to not allow visitors for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 virus or those who are being reviewed for a potential positive case.
