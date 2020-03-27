The Winston-Salem Transit Authority is reducing the number of bus routes and making other schedule changes in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
WSTA said eight routes would not be available until further notice, and that the transit system would start running buses on weekdays using the same hours as on Saturdays.
Photos: WSTA authorities deep clean buses
Sunday service will operate normally, and there’s no change to the Trans-AID service.
The new weekday schedule goes into effect on Monday and will continue as long as needed.
Until further notice, the buses will start running at 6 a.m. on weekdays and finish at midnight.
WSTA officials said that the change will allow for the disinfecting of buses during the day, in addition to the disinfecting that has been taking place at the end of the day.
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, cleans the driver seat of a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Brandon Searcy, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, sprays a bus with disinfectant on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, sprays disinfectant in a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WSTA
Cierra McDowell, a cleaner with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, wipes down surfaces on a city bus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus every night, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant. Cleaners work from about seven in the evening until two in the morning to make sure the entire fleet is cleaned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.