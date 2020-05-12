All 16 high schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district will host virtual commencement ceremonies June 12 and 13 for the Class of 2020. The following week, schools will host drive-by diploma pickup, which will offer graduates a chance to walk across a graduation stage and take photos, the school system announced Tuesday evening.

More detail about each drive-by session will be communicated directly to students from their individual schools. Face-to-face graduation ceremonies will be scheduled for later when conditions allow, the district said in a statement.

Ceremonies will be broadcast on WS/FCS Cable 2 (Spectrum customers) and streamed online via Cable 2, www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/58378.

The broadcast schedule:

Friday, June 12

Early College, 9 a.m.

Forsyth Middle College, 10 a.m.

Reynolds High School, 11 a.m.

John F. Kennedy High School, 1 p.m.

Carter High School, 2 p.m.

Glenn High School, 3 p.m.

North Forsyth High School, 5 p.m.

Carver High School, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13:

Winston-Salem Preparatory High School, 8:30 a.m.

Reagan High School, 9:30 a.m.

Parkland High School, 11:30 a.m.

Atkins High School, 1:30 p.m.

East Forsyth High School, 2:30 p.m.

Walkertown High School, 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Tabor High School, 5:30 p.m.

West Forsyth High School, 7:30 p.m.

