All 16 high schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district will host virtual commencement ceremonies June 12 and 13 for the Class of 2020. The following week, schools will host drive-by diploma pickup, which will offer graduates a chance to walk across a graduation stage and take photos, the school system announced Tuesday evening.
More detail about each drive-by session will be communicated directly to students from their individual schools. Face-to-face graduation ceremonies will be scheduled for later when conditions allow, the district said in a statement.
Ceremonies will be broadcast on WS/FCS Cable 2 (Spectrum customers) and streamed online via Cable 2, www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/58378.
The broadcast schedule:
Friday, June 12
Early College, 9 a.m.
Forsyth Middle College, 10 a.m.
Reynolds High School, 11 a.m.
John F. Kennedy High School, 1 p.m.
Carter High School, 2 p.m.
Glenn High School, 3 p.m.
North Forsyth High School, 5 p.m.
Carver High School, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 13:
Winston-Salem Preparatory High School, 8:30 a.m.
Reagan High School, 9:30 a.m.
Parkland High School, 11:30 a.m.
Atkins High School, 1:30 p.m.
East Forsyth High School, 2:30 p.m.
Walkertown High School, 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Tabor High School, 5:30 p.m.
West Forsyth High School, 7:30 p.m.
