Police say a man who was found dead in front of an apartment building Monday morning died from injuries he received in a violent confrontation.
The man's body was found about 8:18 a.m. on the ground in front of Jon-Arch Apartments, police said. The apartment building is located at 300 E. Brookline Street at the intersection of Brookline and Lomond Street.
Police said they had not determined the full extent of the dead man's injuries, but authorities do have the man's identity. Officers did not release the name of the man because his next of kin had not been notified.
Police had the block of Brookline Street blocked with yellow police tape and erected a shield around the body, which lay in the front yard a short distance from one of the ground-level entrances to the three-level apartment building.
Later in the morning, the body was removed as police continued their investigation.
A man and woman who live in the back of the apartment building on the basement level said they didn't know what had happened and had heard nothing during the night. The same story was repeated by others who live nearby on Lomond Street.
Lee Davis, whose house is at the corner, said police are frequently called to the apartment building.
"You see the police over there a lot," he said. "It was only a matter of time until something like this happened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Will this murder be added to the list that was published on page A1 of the Journal issue of Sept. 2, 2019? Will the Journal show the location of this murder on a new crime map?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.