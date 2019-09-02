Police say a man who was found dead in front of an apartment building Monday morning died from injuries he received in a violent confrontation.

The man's body was found about 8:18 a.m. on the ground in front of Jon-Arch Apartments, police said. The apartment building is located at 300 E. Brookline Street at the intersection of Brookline and Lomond Street.

Police said they had not determined the full extent of the dead man's injuries, but authorities do have the man's identity. Officers did not release the name of the man because his next of kin had not been notified.

Police had the block of Brookline Street blocked with yellow police tape and erected a shield around the body, which lay in the front yard a short distance from one of the ground-level entrances to the three-level apartment building.

Later in the morning, the body was removed as police continued their investigation.

A man and woman who live in the back of the apartment building on the basement level said they didn't know what had happened and had heard nothing during the night. The same story was repeated by others who live nearby on Lomond Street.

Lee Davis, whose house is at the corner, said police are frequently called to the apartment building.

"You see the police over there a lot," he said. "It was only a matter of time until something like this happened.

