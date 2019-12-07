Friends and family sent balloons into the air Saturday afternoon at Winston-Salem’s Washington Park to remember the life of KeOnna Roberson, and the heights the balloons soon reached seemed somehow appropriate for the young woman who grew up playing basketball and liked Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.
Roberson, 26, died a little more than a year ago when she was stabbed on Hutton Street. People taking part in the Vigils for Healing ceremony shared memories, prayed together, gave each other hugs and sent black-and-red balloons aloft to conclude the remembrance.
Some knew Roberson from growing up together, like Shanya Ervin, who attended Wiley Middle School with her.
“What I remember about KeOnna is that she accepted me when I was kind of on the outside and she was too a little bit,” Ervin said. “She had a really kind spirit. She loved everyone. We hung out at each other’s houses and went to church. We were raised to believe in the Lord, and that stuck with us, regardless of what we choose to do after that. The Lord used KeOnna until the day she was called home.”
Some people at the vigil wore red, black and white colors because Roberson followed Jordan, a UNC basketball standout, and the Bulls. Donna Burgess, a friend of the family, told how her daughter Celeste always wanted to play ball with Roberson but couldn’t because of their age difference. Celeste died in a car wreck in 2013. When Roberson died, one thought came to Burgess right away.
“The first thing that came to my mind is that KeOnna and Celeste are in heaven playing basketball,” she said. “They are playing basketball in heaven right now and rejoicing.”
Rashaida Dimetros from Kings Mountain told how Roberson wasn’t able to get on the Kings Mountain High School girls basketball team during her time at the school, but she came to every home game and supported the team from behind the bench.
“When she came, everyone was like, who is this? The way she dressed, her hair, the way she liked Jordan,” Dimetros said. “She was so dynamic in her personality. She drew people to her. “
A woman named Freedom Church knew Roberson as a great next-door neighbor to have in Winston-Salem.
“I invited her to my house and we talked for hours,” Church said. “To anyone who met her, it seemed like you knew her for her entire life. She became my best friend, my daughter’s godmother and part of my family. She was by my side when I got married, and we loved her so much.”
Vigils for Healing is a local group that holds vigils to mark the deaths of people in Forsyth County who have died violently. Typically holding their ceremonies at the site where someone died, the vigils include a symbolic reclaiming of the site.
Police reported in 2018 that Roberson was stabbed by Charles Edward Grace at 1205 Hutton St. after an argument turned into a fight. Multiple individuals were involved, police said at the time. Grace was charged with murder.
In Roberson’s case, it was not possible to go to the site of her death, so the vigil was held nearby at Washington Park. About 25 people turned out.
One of the people at the vigil was Andrew Fanelli of Raleigh, who said he once used drugs and lived on the streets of Winston-Salem but credits Roberson’s mother, Donna Roberson, with helping him turn his life around. Fanelli is now a missionary.
Donna Roberson said before the ceremony began that her daughter had enrolled in Forsyth Technical Community College, but “unfortunately, she got caught up in the very things we hoped would not happen.”
She said during the vigil that it gave her comfort that her daughter “rededicated herself to the Lord that September” before she died.
“I know my daughter was saved,” she said. “She had some wayward ways and she was very, very strong-headed. There were times when the contention was absolutely unbelievable. She was a very strong-willing young lady. But she was very loved and I know she loved me. Her memory will live on.”
