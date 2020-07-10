About 200 people attended a candlelight vigil for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old solider stationed at Fort Hood, Texas who was killed after she went missing in April.

The vigil took place at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, and was organized by Siembra NC, an immigrant advocacy organization based in Greensboro.

Army investigators found Guillén’s remains last week near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood.

At the vigil, many organizers and speakers said that Guillén’s death was a tragedy, and an opportunity for the local Latino and Black communities to work together in addressing the injustices within the U.S. military.

Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier from Calumet City, Illinois, federal and military investigators have said. Robinson took his own life last week, the investigators said.

Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from Killeen, has been arrested and charged with one count of conspiring to tamper with evidence for allegedly helping hide Guillén’s body.

Guillén’s family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson. Army investigators said last week that they had no credible evidence that Guillén had been sexually harassed or assaulted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

