About 200 people attended a candlelight vigil for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old solider stationed at Fort Hood, Texas who was killed after she went missing in April.
The vigil took place at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, and was organized by Siembra NC, an immigrant advocacy organization based in Greensboro.
Army investigators found Guillén’s remains last week near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood.
At the vigil, many organizers and speakers said that Guillén’s death was a tragedy, and an opportunity for the local Latino and Black communities to work together in addressing the injustices within the U.S. military.
Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier from Calumet City, Illinois, federal and military investigators have said. Robinson took his own life last week, the investigators said.
Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from Killeen, has been arrested and charged with one count of conspiring to tamper with evidence for allegedly helping hide Guillén’s body.
Guillén’s family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson. Army investigators said last week that they had no credible evidence that Guillén had been sexually harassed or assaulted.
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Victoria Cruz embraces her daughter, Mia Cruz, 16, during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
People photograph a temporary memorial for Vanessa Guille after a vigil for Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Alondra Mendez holds a steadies her candle during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Kristina Hernandez wipes a tear away during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Jonathan Moreno lifts his hand while praying during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Organizers hold up a banner with a photo of Vanessa Guillen during a vigil for Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Maria Candela lifts her arm as Ashley Herra as she sings during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Attendees applaud during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Jeymy Enriquez (left) holds the microphone for Ashley Herra as she sings “Waymaker” and “The Earth Sings” during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Sophia Diaz, 7, sits with her mother, Yahaida Colunga, during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Alejandrina Velazquez (left) and Aimee Velazquez close their eyes during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
A military mother speaks during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Cesar Rios (from right) listens to a speaker with his wife, Katriel Rios, and cousins, Mitzy Hernandez, 10, and Cecilia Leyva, 15, during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Nancy Villatoro bows her head in prayer during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Jeymy Enriquez (left) holds the microphone for Ashley Herra as she sings “Waymaker” and “The Earth Sings” during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Attendees lift their hands during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Candles surround a photograph of Vanessa Guille after a vigil for Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
People add candles to a temporary memorial for Vanessa Guillen during a vigil for Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Attendees pay their respects during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
A photograph of Vanessa Guillen is visible in the distance as Jeymy Enriquez (left) holds the microphone for Ashley Herra as she sings “Waymaker” and “The Earth Sings” during a vigil for Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
Attendees sign a poster during a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Vanessa Guillen Candlelight Vigil
People display flags after a vigil for Vanessa Guillen on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Winston Square Park in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
jhinton@wsjournal.com
336-727-7299
@jhintonWSJ
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.