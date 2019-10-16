Hanes Mall Fire
Winston-Salem Fire Department

Flames were visible on the roof of Hanes Mall during an early morning fire in the TGI Fridays kitchen on Wednesday, according to video from the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

About 53 Firefighters went to the mall sometime before 2 a.m., responding to what the fire department called a "two alarm commercial fire."

It took about 55 minutes for the firefighters to get the situation under control, and they were aided by the restaurant's sprinkler system, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department Division Chief Shirese Moore.The fire was contained to the TGI Fridays kitchen and the duct system above the kitchen.

The department wrote on Twitter that everything was under control by 2:38 a.m. and tweeted a video of the interior of the mall. Firefighters had to ventilate the mall because of "light smoke conditions."

Moore said the cause of the fire is under investigation,.

Moore said the restaurant suffered about $300,000 worth of structure damage during the fire. No other parts of the mall were damaged in the fire.

The mall will be open today, Moore said. 

A TGI Fridays employee who answered the phone Wednesday morning said the restaurant would be closed today, but may reopen Thursday.

The Winston-Salem Journal will update this story when new information is available.

