When Jaylen Brown got in his car the night of Dec. 19, he had no way of knowing it would be the last steps he would take for four months.
But after spending Christmas in the hospital and the next semester in a wheelchair, Brown, 21, has managed to find a glimmer of positivity in the traumatic car crash.
“Life is all about perspective, nothing happens by coincidence,” said Brown, who broke his hip and pelvis in a head-on collision. “For me this experience was almost like the validation that (physical therapy) is what I need to be doing. I knew, ‘This is it.’”
Brown — whose Instagram profile describes him as “just an ordinary guy that beat death” — has always had a passion for a career in physical therapy, but the wreck near Charlotte fine-tuned the direction he plans to go in, he said.
After enduring frustration and limited mobility, Brown said he would like to focus on helping other patients who have been injured in traumatic accidents.
From getting caught in the pouring rain in his wheelchair to navigating construction, stairs and cracks in the floor, he said his experience will make it easier to relate to his patients and let them know there is hope.
“I’ve never been unappreciative of life at all but suddenly, when I had so much stripped away from me, I understood how blessed I am,” said Brown, an exercise science major at Winston-Salem State University. “I was only non-weight-bearing for three and a half months, but there are people who are permanently wheelchair-bound.”
Because of the extent of his broken bones, which necessitated a metal plate and eight screws, Brown had to leave campus to live at his parents’ Salisbury home while he recovered.
His father, Edward Brown, took a leave of absence from work to drive Brown to and from WSSU every day so the then-junior could continue his studies.
His mother, Tameka Brown, also left work early to care for him in the evenings.
The daily 90-minute round-trip to school, constant doctor’s appointments and many challenges wore on him, but Brown, now a rising senior, said his family buoyed him through the hard times.
“They really showed me what it is not just to say ‘I love you,’ but to act on it,” said Brown, who also has three sisters. “We’ve always been a strong family, but the sacrifices they made taking care of me during my difficult time meant the world.”
Brown, who was on his way to visit a friend at the time of the December wreck, is still working toward recovery, he said.
The pain and fatigue still linger when he walks, but he has regained the ability to drive and ride the stationary bike and would like to get back to sprinting.
“At first, it was very difficult for me to come to terms with. I hadn’t done anything wrong, I had my seatbelt on, I wasn’t speeding,” said Brown, a self-proclaimed gym-rat who did wrestling, football and baseball in high school. “It ended up being one of those situations that taught me a lot about myself and I realized that I’m stronger than I thought.”
In the spring, Brown, the chief of staff for WSSU’s Student Government Association, became the subject of two viral videos.
The first was at a WSSU basketball game in February of Brown dancing while seated in his wheelchair and in the second March video, Brown takes his first steps since the wreck.
“Before the accident, I was focused a whole lot on the future and what happens next, but this really made me really appreciate and enjoy the moment,” Brown said. “Tomorrow isn’t promised, so I’ve learned to celebrate today.”