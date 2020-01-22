Fire still

A home on Bowen Boulevard caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Winston-Salem firefighters had a busy Wednesday morning, as two homes and one railroad freight-car caught fire, according to the Fire Department’s Twitter account.

The first fire started sometime before 3 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Bowen Boulevard. In a video, flames can be seen pouring out of the home’s front door, engulfing the front porch.

The fire department reported the fire under control on Twitter about 45 minutes after tweeting the video. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and two people are displaced from the home, according to the fire department.

The second fire started sometime before 5:30 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of N. Jackson Avenue. In a video, flames are scene on the corner of the residence and thick smoke is hanging low in the air.

The fire department reported that fire as under control at 5:47 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation and one person is displaced from the home, according to the fire department. That person is being helped by family.

Winston-Salem police temporarily closed sections of Jackson Avenue and Bowen Boulevard while firefighters investigate.

The third fire happened sometime around 6 a.m. at the Ingredion corn wet-milling plant on Overdale Road. A railcar used to haul freight caught fire and continued to burn for about one hour, with the fire department reporting the fire under control about 7:15 a.m.. It’s not clear what caused that fire, and what was in the rail-car.

Firefighters in a ladder truck’s bucket positioned over top of the rail-car sprayed water into it in order to extinguish the flames.

