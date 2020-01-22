Winston-Salem firefighters had a busy Wednesday morning, as two homes and one railroad freight-car caught fire, according to the Fire Department’s Twitter account.
The first fire started sometime before 3 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Bowen Boulevard. In a video, flames can be seen pouring out of the home’s front door, engulfing the front porch.
House Fire: 2200 Bowen Blvd. Fire Attack in progress. #wsfire .145 pic.twitter.com/ZbEd4bJgDu— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 22, 2020
The fire department reported the fire under control on Twitter about 45 minutes after tweeting the video. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and two people are displaced from the home, according to the fire department.
The second fire started sometime before 5:30 a.m. at a house in the 800 block of N. Jackson Avenue. In a video, flames are scene on the corner of the residence and thick smoke is hanging low in the air.
https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fcityofwsfire%2Fstatus%2F1219930088130711552&widget=Tweet
The fire department reported that fire as under control at 5:47 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation and one person is displaced from the home, according to the fire department. That person is being helped by family.
Winston-Salem police temporarily closed sections of Jackson Avenue and Bowen Boulevard while firefighters investigate.
WSFD units on scene of a rail car fire, 4501 Overdale Rd. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .138 pic.twitter.com/rk9mkTG8wA— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 22, 2020
The third fire happened sometime around 6 a.m. at the Ingredion corn wet-milling plant on Overdale Road. A railcar used to haul freight caught fire and continued to burn for about one hour, with the fire department reporting the fire under control about 7:15 a.m.. It’s not clear what caused that fire, and what was in the rail-car.
Update: Railcar is opened up with continuation of fire attack. #wsfire .138 pic.twitter.com/DYRo3MfBlV— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 22, 2020
Firefighters in a ladder truck’s bucket positioned over top of the rail-car sprayed water into it in order to extinguish the flames.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.