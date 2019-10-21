If you are a military veteran with a story to share, we want to hear from you.

The Winston-Salem Journal is again publishing a special “Honoring Our Veterans” section for Veterans Day. This year’s insert will run in the Sunday edition on Nov. 10.

We’re asking veterans to submit information and photos about their service. All submissions will be included in an online gallery featuring local veterans. 

Go to https://www.journalnow.com/honoring-our-veterans/ to share your story. Submissions will be accepted through Friday (Oct. 25).

The project will focus on living veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East and other conflicts ranging from the Cold War to military interventions, including Grenada and Panama.

The intent is to archive the stories of those who served and who often go unrecognized for their sacrifices and service. This is not a telling of war stories. It’s a tribute.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments