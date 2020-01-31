Down detector

Verizon Wireless service outages can be seen on this map via www.downdetector.com.

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

Verizon Wireless customers in the Triad and throughout North Carolina are experiencing service outages Friday morning, as numerous people and government agencies reported issues with the carrier.

Reports of the outages can be seen on the website www.DownDetector.com, with a concentration of the outages being reported in the Piedmont region. Greensboro and Winston-Salem are listed among cities with the most reported problems.

Outages are being reported as far away as the Outer Banks and in upstate South Carolina.

The Randolph County Emergency Services tweeted it was aware of a widespread Verizon outage and that Verizon customers’ calls might not connect, including when they call 911.

The Verizon Wireless customer service Twitter account tweeted multiple times Friday morning that the company is aware of the issues.

“Verizon is currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area,” the account tweeted. “Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly.”

