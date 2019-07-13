A traffic accident investigation closed a stretch of Reynolda Road Saturday afternoon and has caused loss of power to the immediate area, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The wreck occurred in the 1200 block of Reynolda Road between Robinhood Road and Meadowbrook Drive.
Power utility crews are on the scene, but power will be out for the next several hours while utility lines are repaired.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route.
Fire units are on scene of a vehicle vs. power pole in the 1200 block of Reynolda Road. Reynolda Road is presently closed , please use alternate travel. No injuries reported. #wsfire .140 pic.twitter.com/3Bhh1Zzpe9— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) July 13, 2019