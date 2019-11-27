The 3300 block of Burke Mill Road is open for motorists. The road closure lasted about 1.5 hours.
Winston-Salem police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the 3300 block of Burke Mill Road, near Frontis Plaza Boulevard.
The crash happened before 11 a.m. and brought down power lines, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department, and might have caused an outage in the area. Duke Power workers are on scene and working to restore whatever outages occurred.
According to Duke Power’s online outage map, one customer is without power in the immediate area.
The 3300 block of Burke Mill Road is closed while officers investigate the crash, police said.
Authorities are asking motorists to use alternate routes.
