Coronavirus 2019 COVID-19

Stock photo

 Rabbitti

U.S. Rep Mark Walker of Greensboro is hosting a call-in town hall Tuesday for residents of the area who want to know more about the new coronavirus threat and what is being done about it.

The Republican congressman from Greensboro is holding the 6 p.m. event via telephone with North Carolina's emergency management director Mike Sprayberry and Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Sprayberry and Summers will join Walker in providing an update on the response to the pandemic and answering questions. To sign up for the call-in town hall, visit https://walker.house.gov/coronavirus.

Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments