People in the neighborhood centering on Cleveland Avenue Homes want nice playgrounds, good sidewalks and safe streets.
And they want front porches to call their own: Right now, residents have to share porches with neighbors who might not keep the same hours or enjoy the same level of quiet or activity that they do.
With an application for a $30 million renovation grant coming due in a month or so, the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem has been surveying residents of its housing developments and others in the nearby neighborhoods to find out their desires.
After several public listening sessions earlier this week, about 50 people gathered in a room at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church to hear what consultants had discovered and worked into the evolving plan for the area.
The $30 million grant would need to be backed by another $100 million in community investment that could come from foundations and other community partners that HAWS is looking for. The grant would be funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The goal of the grant is to transform the neighborhood by creating mixed-income housing designed to remove the stigma of being in a public-housing project, and to give people support in making decisions to improve their health, education and chances of landing a good job.
The existing Cleveland Avenue Homes dwellings would be torn down, but consultants said Thursday that the plan would be to build new housing on a timetable that would allow residents to move into their new housing before the old housing goes away.
“After the grant is awarded, all the residents will receive relocation assistance and tenant-protection vouchers,” said Eva Mosby of Urban Strategies Inc., a consulting firm.
Cleveland Avenue Homes has 244 units, which would be replaced by around 500 units of housing by taking advantage of vacant land in the neighborhood along with the sites of existing homes after those residents have moved.
By phasing the new construction, consultants said, people would just have to make one move: A move into the new home.
The consultants, summarizing concerns they heard during the meetings, said most residents surveyed want to live in the neighborhood post-renovation.
In addition to better housing, people said they’d like to see a police substation in the neighborhood to reduce crime, better street lighting, recreational opportunities and even a school: The consultants’ diagrams show how the new buildings could be arranged in the neighborhood include the outline of a new school site.
Marquita Wisley, one of about 50 people taking part in the meeting, said a lot of people in the neighborhood see the plans as a “pipe dream” and want to know where the money will come from to make the plans happen.
“The city hasn’t invested in this area so what is going to get them to invest now?” she said.
Still, some people who live in the complex now were saying they like what they at least see on paper for now.
“We want parking lots, porches and sidewalks,” said Nancy Mason. “I love it. It is change. These apartments are so, so old.”
