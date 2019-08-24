Patricia Thompson

Patricia Jarvis Thompson 

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons

Update at 4:54 p.m.

A missing Winston-Salem woman has been found, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston Salem police officer Lt. J.D. Morris said the department received a 911 call at 3:13 p.m. from someone who found 55-year-old Patricia Jarvis Thompson at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Trade Street.

Thompson had been missing since Friday afternoon. Morris said Thompson is OK.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen Friday afternoon walking in the 4500 block of Renigar Street, according to a news release.

The woman, who police identified as 55-year-old Patricia Jarvis Thompson, was last seen wearing a floral-print shirt and a brown skirt, according to Winston-Salem police.

The Silver Alert for Thompson says she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has short, brown hair. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the Silver Alert at 1:33 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

