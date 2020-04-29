Updated 2:10 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Greensboro Transit Agency has resumed partial service after some of its drivers reported to work for their afternoon shift, according to GTA's contractor.
GTA had enough drivers to resume service at about 20% of normal weekday levels, said Rahul Kumar, executive vice president with GTA contractor Keolis North America.
"Obviously that's not as high as we want it to be," Kumar said. "But some of the afternoon shift showed up and they are on the road."
Kumar indicated that GTA has the system running on Sunday Routes:
- No. 21 Summit/Elm.
- No. 22 E. Market/Bessemer.
- No. 23 Gorrell/Benbow/MLK.
- No. 24 Randleman/S. Elm-Eugene.
- No. 25 Four Seasons Town Centre.
- No. 26 W. Wendover/W. Friendly.
- No. 27 Battleground/Friendly Center.
- No. 15 Yanceville/Brightwood School
- No. 12A Southtown Connector
Additional "assist vehicles" also are on the job now, Kumar said.
Posted 11:30 a.m.
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency has temporarily suspended all fixed-route services after an employee walkout linked to concerns about a driver who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
GTA called the halt after "a large number of employees came into work and walked out," said Rahul Kumar, executive vice president of Keolis North America, the contractor that operates the municipal transit system.
The employees' concerns stemmed from a GTA driver — who last worked on Thursday — became ill and subsequently was diagnosed with the disease, Kumar said.
Of the drivers who walked out Wednesday morning, Kumar said the company is "in contact with these employees to determine their health status as it is always our top priority."
"With this large of a work force reduction, we are unsure at this time when service will resume," Kumar said via email. "In addition, we are speaking with afternoon shift employees to convey the additional cleaning that is under way."
Kumar said Keolis is working closely with GTA in an effort to identify passengers who traveled on the bus last week that was driven by the employee later diagnosed with COVID-19.
He noted that "all essential trips" are continuing for the citywide paratransit service that assists people incapable of using fixed-route buses.
Kumar noted that the driver who became sick has not driven or been on GTA premises since Thursday. He felt ill while at work that day and went home, Kumar said. "The vehicle he was operating was immediately taken out of service the same day."
He said Keolis has dispatched supervisors to The Depot "to alert any passengers of the reduction in fixed route service."
Kumar said Wednesday morning's walkout was triggered by employees' concerns that they might have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.
He also said in the email that:
• A full cleaning and disinfecting of The Depot downtown facility was underway.
• All GTA vehicles are cleaned daily.
• Transit centers have been cleaned regularly.
• If employees or riders "exhibit symptoms on a vehicle," it is immediately taken out of service and quarantined.
• GTA drivers have been supplied personal protective gear.
• A 5% "hazard pay increase" has been approved by GTA for drivers and has taken effect.
GTA's service suspension came to light this morning via a tweet and city government news release that cited only "recent COVID-19 developments." Officials initially said SCAT services also were impacted, but later issued a correction that SCAT services are continuing.
"As the city continues to follow the Governor's stay-at-home order, residents must consider alternative options for necessary travel until further notice," GTA said on its Twitter feed. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
North Carolina’s stay-at-home order, which allowed only essential business to open and limited movement by the public, was first effective on March 30. Gov. Roy Cooper later extended the order to May 8. Other restrictions include barring dine-in services for restaurants and closing gyms, hair salons and gyms. A prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people also remains intact.
