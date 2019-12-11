Hanes Mall Boulevard traffic

Eastbound traffic was heavy on Hanes Mall Boulevard at Frontis Plaza Boulevard after a water pipe broke and flooded a section of Frontis Plaza.

 

All lanes of Hanes Mall Boulevard have been reopened after repairs to a water main were made Wednesday evening, according to a tweet on the City of Winston-Salem's Twitter account.

Water service has also been restored.

An eight-inch water pipe broke Wednesday afternoon under Hanes Mall Boulevard between Stratford Road and Interstate 40, authorities said. 

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m., said Gale Ketteler, a spokeswoman for the City-County Utilities Division. Crews were trying to locate a valve to shut off the water, she said.

The spilled water flooded a section of Frontis Plaza Boulevard, Ketteler said. 

There is no immediate estimate of how much water was spilled because of the broken water pipe, she said.

