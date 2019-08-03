Marcos David Cervantes

7:20 p.m. Update: The search for Mr. Cervantes is canceled, he has been located and is safe according to authorities.

Police issued Saturday afternoon a Silver Alert after a 27-year-old man walked away from his residence.

Marcos David Cervantes left his home at 1234 Rhue Road about 10:45 a.m. on foot and was last seen on Waughtown Street.

Police described Cervantes as a Hispanic male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing about 245 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

