Update at 11:40 a.m.
Winston-Salem police say they found 14-year-old Ahmad Jackson, according to a news release. It is not clear where they found him.
Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teen, Ahmad Jackson, for the second time in the last five days.
Jackson’s mother told police she last saw him Tuesday night about 10 p.m. at their house on Circle Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
At that time Jackson, 14, was wearing a blue crop top, blue jean shoes and red and blue Fila shoes, police said. He is described as being about 5 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and having short black hair.
It’s not clear if he is still on foot, or what direction he is going.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Jackson.
On Saturday, a separate Silver Alert for Jackson was issued, and he was found later that afternoon.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
