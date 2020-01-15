GREENSBORO — All lanes of N.C. 68 at Interstate 40 are now open, police said about 4:20 p.m.
A crash involving serious injuries had closed the road earlier in the afternoon. Police have not released any other details about the wreck.
GREENSBORO — A crash has closed N.C. 68 at Interstate 40, police said. Traffic is being diverted north on N.C. 68 or west on I-40.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and avoid using this route if possible, police said in a news release.
Police did not release any details of the crash, other than to say it involved serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
