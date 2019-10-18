Updated at 8:56 a.m.

Winston-Salem police reopened Hawthorne Road at 8:20 a.m., according to a news release.

Police have not released any information about the motor vehicle crash that closed the road.

______________________________________________________________

Hawthorne Road between Northwest Boulevard and Glade Street is closed this morning while Winston-Salem police investigate a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Northwest and Hawthorne.

Police announced the closing at 6:21 a.m., and did not release any information about the crash.

The closure will most likely impact school bus traffic and students arriving at Wiley Middle School, police said.

The Winston-Salem Journal will update this story when more information is available.

