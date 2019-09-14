UPDATED AT 5:53 P.M.
Ahmad Muhammed Jackson has been found and is in "good health, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing teen, 14-year-old Ahmad Muhammed Jackson.
Jackson was last seen by a relative today at approximately 1 a.m. Jackson left a residence at Okalina Avenue walking in an unknown direction carrying a backpack, police said.
He is described as being about 5 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and having short black hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a white tank top, black athletic shorts and red/blue sneakers.
A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.