Ahmad Muhammed Jackson has been found and is in "good health, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing teen, 14-year-old Ahmad Muhammed Jackson.

Jackson was last seen by a relative today at approximately 1 a.m.  Jackson left a residence at Okalina Avenue walking in an unknown direction carrying a backpack, police said.  

He is described as being about 5 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and having short black hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a white tank top, black athletic shorts and red/blue sneakers.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

