It’s been a month since electric scooters were last seen zipping around downtown Winston-Salem, but the micro-mobility sized hole that formed in the wake of their disappearance is set to be filled when another company places scooters on the streets in the coming week.
That’s right, the scooters are coming back — at least according to Winston-Salem City Councilman Jeff MacIntosh. In an email, MacIntosh said the city approved a new micro-mobility permit for the scooter company VeoRide.
VeoRide is set to unleash 100 scooters upon the city within the week, MacIntosh wrote.
VeoRide comes to town after the city’s last scooter service, Spin, pulled their scooters off the streets on Nov. 16.
On Nov. 20, a spokesperson for Spin told the Journal the scooters had been removed for routine maintenance, and would return with a few days. That is not true, according to city of Winston-Salem officials.
Winston-Salem Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Matthew Burcyzk wrote in an email on Nov. 21 that the Spin scooters were removed because the company that manages the fleet, Zagster, was in the process of negotiating insurance for the scooters.
On Dec. 13, Burczyk confirmed the city is still waiting on Spin’s insurance policy. MacIntosh also confirmed the city is waiting for Zagster to finish insurance notifications. Once the insurance policy is submitted to the city, officials expect Spin to re-continue operating 100 scooters in Winston-Salem.
When asked for clarification on Spin’s absence from Winston-Salem, a spokesperson for Spin said they were “checking with our local operation folks.”
According to MacIntosh, there were 4,222 rides on Spin scooters between Oct. 11, the day the scooters were introduced to downtown, and Nov. 16, the day the scooters were removed from the streets.
