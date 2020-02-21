Northbound lanes of University Parkway were closed around 4:30 p.m. Friday at Coral Drive, north of Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. By 6 p.m. the highway was reopen.
One car flipped completely over in the wreck, but no one was injured seriously in the three-vehicle collision, police said.
Lt. John Morris of the Winston-Salem Police Department said a Toyota Highlander SUV was stopped in the left of the two northbound lanes as the driver waited for traffic to clear in order to make a left turn.
The driver of a pickup truck behind the Highlander decided to pass on the right, but a white Chevrolet car was going north in the right lane. Morris said the pickup truck clipped the right rear of the Highlander and then collided with the white Chevrolet, causing the car to flip and bringing traffic to a halt.
Winston-Salem police blocked off the northbound lanes of University Parkway, and ambulances converged to handle the minor injuries. Southbound drivers on University Parkway were able to get through with the help of police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.