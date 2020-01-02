An unidentified man was in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot Wednesday on Woodbriar Path, authorities said.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene at about 10:10 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. A deputy conducted life-saving measures on the victim at the scene. and the man was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim.

John Fitzgerald Page, 53, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injuries and a violation of a protective order, the sheriff's office said.

Page was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $26,000, the sheriff's office said.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

