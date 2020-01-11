Three students from the UNC School of the Arts are traveling to Glendale, Calif., this week to make a special presentation to Walt Disney Imagineering, the group behind designing Disney theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and other “family entertainment experiences.”
Six teams of finalists from around the country have been selected for Disney’s 29th annual “Imaginations Design Competition,” in which design students were challenged to create interactive displays focusing on an aspect of their campus or community.
Bailey Heppler, Jacob Frizzelle and Shannon Kelly — all third-year students at UNCSA — collaborated on “Bound,” which looks at the Happy Hill community and its strides forward into the future, as well as Winston-Salem’s diversity and the importance of the area’s focus on arts and innovation.
The UNCSA team came together in September and made its first submission in early November, Heppler said. Frizzelle had learned about the Happy Hill community in a class about the history of suburbia, and got together with Heppler and Kelly to hash out the idea of using it as the focus of their presentation.
“I had heard about Happy Hill, and how rich the community history was,” Kelly said. “I was blown away with how much was there, and really happy that was the focus of our project.”
They will compete with groups from Texas A&M University, Laguna College of Art and Design, the United States Naval Academy, and two teams from Savannah College of Art and Design.
The top three teams, to be selected at the end of this week, will be awarded cash prizes, and all finalists will have an opportunity to meet and network with imagineers, go behind-the-scenes, and interview for paid internships.
“It’s an incredible experience and we’re going to have the opportunity to learn so much, which is amazing in and of itself,” Heppler said. “We’re definitely nervous to get in front of a group of people we don’t know, but we’re excited to meet those people.”
Frizzelle added, “Giving presentations to our peers is something we do on a regular basis. I think for us, even though deep down we know we’re prepared to do this work, it’s still exciting.”
