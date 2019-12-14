I wasn’t in the best of spirits this past Friday when I entered the Stevens Center to watch the University of North Carolina School of the Arts’ annual production of “The Nutcracker.” Cold and relentlessly rainy weather will do that. I was hoping for a good show to put me in a better mood over the weekend.
Well, the show far surpassed the “good” test. It was great, in so many ways, which I found inspiring, drop-dead funny, or just plain spectacular. It demonstrated that former Dance Dean Ethan Stiefel’s original staging is holding up well under Jared Redick’s artistic direction and under Karin Hendrickson’s conducting of the pit orchestra. It renewed my faith in the transformative powers of a live performance offered by the talented students of UNCSA’s School of Dance, its School of Music and its School of Design & Production.
Like few other ballets, “Nutcracker” requires its cast to be super dancers or super actors or both. The current UNCSA production underscores the point in every imaginable context, from the authoritative, dramatic flourish of a single-arm movement by Herr Drosselmeyer (Chris Martin) to some stunningly athletic-but-artistically satisfying pas de deux performances that come near the end of each of the ballet’s two acts.
On Friday, the Grand Pas de Deux, with Evelyn Robinson and Jackson Calhoun, showcased two dancers who’ll surely make a strong case for entering the professional ranks soon. I was also most impressed with Friday’s “Snow Pas,” which featured Jordan Kesler and Zacchaeus Page. (Casts rotate during each performance of the “Nutcracker” run.) The Snowflakes ensemble could be likened to a riveting whirlwind of a wonderful dream.
During some of Act I and most of Act II, Clara and Sascha, having been placed under Drosselmeyer’s magic spell, run into a Mouseking, take in the Snowflakes and watch one Divertissement dance after another during a visit to the Sugarplum Fairy’s Kingdom in the Land of Sweets. The Divertissements on offer, of course, are highly international in nature, representing Russia, Arabia, Spain, and China. And they include appearances by Mother Ginger (Edwin Martinat) and her Ginger Snaps. The Flowers contribute a pleasing dance as well.
On Friday, each of the Divertissement numbers had something to recommend it. If, for example, you were looking for humor, this emerged in spades as the Russians entered in a highly inebriated state only to find a second wind in squat-and-kick movements that prompted the audience to clap along enthusiastically. The ever-vain Mother Ginger proved to be an absolute hoot, powdering not only her nose but also her armpits!
If subtle seductiveness captured your fancy, it definitely favored the Arabian sequence. That’s because it left a lot to the imagination, with much of the seducing taking place in silhouette.
A few other points worth making: The pit musicians acquitted themselves with the confidence of professionals, creating everything from rich sounds in the strings to virtuosic solos among the wind and brass players. The set is both evocative of a winterly Russia long ago and awesome in, for example, its growing Christmas tree. I can’t think of more engaging family-friendly fare.
