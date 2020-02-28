“Top Girls” premiered in 1982, but the issues in Caryl Churchill’s play are still very much with us.
Conundrums of gender and class are vividly — often humorously — illuminated in UNC School of the Arts’ Studio IV production on stage at Hanesbrands Theatre through Sunday.
Directed by UNCSA senior Abigail Holland with a stark and graceful scenic design by Cari Noel and gorgeous costumes in various shades of red by Diana Haberstick, “Top Girls” takes a deliciously non-linear look at the sacrifices and compromises that women make to navigate a world designed for the convenience of men.
All of the “girls” in the show are “top,” indeed.
Act I is populated by historic or legendary women attending a dinner party at the invitation of Marlene, played by Ana Evans, who has just received a big promotion, over a male colleague, at work.
Katelyn Kelley plays Isabella Bird, a Victorian lady married to a British explorer; Belle Le plays Lady Nijo, a 13th-century Chinese concubine; Emma Davis plays Dull Gret, the leader of a band of women who invade hell, from a Pieter Bruegel painting; Kate Pittard plays ninth-century Pope Joan; Ainsley Seigara plays Patient Griselda, a character from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales”; Linnea Scott plays a cocaine-snorting Waitress.
The company talk over each other, hilariously, each trying to make herself heard, sometimes seeming to compete for fiercest, most free or most victimized.
Pittard, a fearless physical comic, tackles Joan’s vast intellect and takes her to ground. Davis’ Gret is most gruff. Seigara’s Griselda is incomprehensible, in a good way. Le is dazzling and convincing as Lady Nijo. Kelley is very funny describing her various ailments and neuroses. Scott serves with attitude.
The topic of dead or missing children grinds the conversation to a halt.
Marlene is the only character who appears as herself in all three acts, and Evans inhabits the role vibrantly. She plays Marlene as brightly polished but never brittle, and allows in enough vulnerability to let us like the character.
In Act II, Kelley plays Marlene’s sister Joyce and Davis plays her niece, Angie. Scott become’s Angie’s younger friend Kit. The actors’ cleverly morph in and out of roles, but who they are is always clear to the viewer — if not always to each other.
Act II and III follow Marlene’s journey to reconcile her past and present. Kelley and Davis are quite good as mother-and-daughter at odds. Scott does a great job throughout in her oddment roles — from Waitress to juvenile to super-saleswoman wannabe.
All the actors manage their various dialects admirably.
The play negotiates the complexity and ambiguity of women’s feelings and changing roles, exploring the many possibilities — courage, success, grace — as well as the many limitations — fearfulness, failure and weakness.
Churchill is a playwright of such skill that she braids the personal and the political into a brilliant tapestry of reason and feeling. “Top Girls” is here only till Sunday, and if authentic theatrical experience is your cup of tea, you won’t want to miss it.
Rowan Wilkerson is the sound designer; Max Wurts, lighting; Brittany Hains, wig and makeup; Sierra Labrouse, properties; Helen Moreau, production stage manager; and Kathryn Sykes, production manager.
