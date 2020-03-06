The UNC School of the Arts on Friday prohibited travel to five countries where there is an outbreak of the new coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) for its students, faculty and staff members.
The university also recommended that no one travel to five states where a state of emergency has been declared regarding the coronavirus.
There are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Carolina — one in Wake County and one in Chatham County, according to news reports.
UNCSA issued the domestic and international travel restrictions to protect members of the UNCSA community and mitigate the potential effects of the virus on its campus, Brian Cole, the school’s interim chancellor, said in a letter to the students, faculty and staff members. The university posted Cole’s letter on its website.
“We know that these actions may complicate your plans for spring break,” Cole wrote. “However, we have come to these decisions with the health and well-being of our entire community in mind.”
There are no reported cases of the virus among the students, faculty or staff at UNCSA, said Lauren Whitaker, a university spokeswoman.
Spring break began Friday at UNCSA and runs through March 15. Classes resume on March 16.
Under the restrictions, the school prohibited university-affiliated travel to China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.
“Anyone who travels to these affected areas is required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus,” according the guidelines.
The World Health Organization reported Friday that there are more than 100,000 cases of the virus worldwide with more than 3,400 deaths.
UNCSA is not recommending any university-affiliated or personal travel to locations within the United States where a state of emergency has been declared related to COVID-19. Those states consist of California, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland and Washington state.
“Anyone who travels to these states may be required to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus,” the university said. “We urge you to stay apprised of updates in the news about other areas in the U.S. that are being severely affected.”
The federal Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that there are more than 200 cases of the virus scattered across about half the states, with 14 deaths reported.
Students, faculty and staff who have traveled to an affected area either abroad or in the U.S., and have respiratory symptoms and a fever, should not return to campus, UNCSA said.
Winston-Salem State, Wake Forest, N.C. A&T State and Elon universities have similar measures to protect their students, faculty and staff members.
UNCSA students affected by the virus must self-quarantine immediately and call the university’s Health Services office, and employees should call their health-care provider for screening, the university said.
University employees then must report their status to the university by notifying their supervisor and completing the self-reporting form, which is on the UNCSA’s website.
Deans and faculty should work with students to manage their coursework and employees should work with their supervisors to determine remote working options during the self-quarantine period, the university said.
All university travel authorizations must now be approved by the vice chancellors in the employees’ departments to be processed, UNCSA said. The university’s vice chancellors are reviewing all travel that has previously been authorized and evaluating the need for contingency planning.
Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro is taking several measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to news reports.
Airport officials have increased the number of staff members to wipe handrails on escalators, clean door handles, sanitize baggage claim areas and disinfect seats at gate areas. Those measures are necessary to reduce the risk of Covid-19 being spread from common areas, where the disease could be picked up by touch, airport officials said.
