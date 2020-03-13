The University of North Carolina School of the Arts is suspending its student and guest artist performances through April 5 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
UNCSA is also canceling events scheduled in its facilities by partner organizations.
“Exercising an abundance of caution, and with the guidance of public health professionals and the UNC System office, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to suspend public events at this time,” said Interim Chancellor Brian Cole. “We value the community’s incredible support of our student and faculty artists and we wholeheartedly look forward to the day we can resume welcoming you to our performances and community activities.”
UNCSA performances that have been suspended include the New York Alumni Quintet on Tuesday, UNCSA Jazz Ensemble at The Ramkat on March 22, UNCSA Symphony Orchestra on March 28, Undergraduate Opera Scenes on March 29, Low Brass Studio recital on March 31, “The Odyssey” — March 26-29 and April 2-4, Concerto Competition as well as Cantata Singers Spring Concert, both on April 5.
The UNCSA Box Office will contact ticket-buyers to arrange for refunds or donation of ticket purchase.
UNCSA also has suspended until further notice all community programs, including Preparatory Dance, Acting Out! and Community Music School.
