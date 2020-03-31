GREENSBORO — UNCG said one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a notice posted to its website Tuesday, the university said the student is in isolation at their off-campus residence. That student was last on campus March 19.
UNCG did not identify the student, citing federal law and university policy. The university said it was notified of the positive test Tuesday.
It's the first coronavirus case connected to UNCG, which is the latest area school since March 20 to report a COVID-19 diagnosis in a student or employee. Other area universities with reported coronavirus cases include N.C. A&T, High Point, Elon, Winston-Salem State and Wake Forest.
Like many other schools, UNCG has moved instruction online and shut down nearly all of its campus to slow the spread of coronavirus. Most employees are working remotely, and nearly all students have left campus housing.
Before a statewide ban on nonessential activities and gatherings of 10 or more people went into effect Friday, UNCG had canceled all campus activities and postponed commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 7-8.
