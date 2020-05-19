GREENSBORO — UNCG and N.C. A&T have canceled their fall breaks this year and will end fall semester classes before Thanksgiving in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The two state universities announced Monday that fall semester will be held in person and on campus as scheduled. Because students and faculty won’t return to campus after Thanksgiving, final exams will be held remotely.
December commencements will take place on their previously scheduled dates, and both universities are planning to start their spring semesters on time in January.
Both UNCG and A&T said they eliminated their traditional October and November breaks to keep students and faculty on campus and in town as much as possible during the semester.
“This plan reduces the need for people to leave campus, disperse widely and then return in the middle of the semester,” UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam wrote to students and employees. “Limiting movement is key for managing virus spread.”
Some health experts have suggested that the nation might see another surge of COVID-19 cases later this year when the flu season gets underway.
A UNCG Faculty Senate committee reviewed several potential calendar revisions presented by university leaders. The full senate unanimously supported the plan announced Monday.
Monday’s announcements signal that UNCG and A&T are hoping to return to relatively normal operations after a turbulent spring. Like most schools nationwide, both universities closed their campuses suddenly in March to all but a handful of students, told nearly all employees to work from home and moved classes online. They also postponed their in-person May commencements.
In April, the UNC System said that North Carolina’s 16 state universities would plan to resume in-person instruction in August. Many other private colleges locally and across North Carolina have expressed similar intentions.
But UNC System leaders left many details — about schedules, class formats and social distancing — up to the chancellors at each university. Both UNCG and A&T on Monday said they might announce further changes over the summer.
Two other UNC System schools already have announced major changes to their schedules.
UNC-Charlotte announced earlier this month that it would start the fall semester in early September, about two weeks later than scheduled.
East Carolina University said it would split its fall and spring semesters into two blocks during which students would take two or three classes instead of the typical five. ECU leaders are hoping this block system will make it easier on students if universities have to move quickly to online instruction partway through the school year like they did in the spring.
