UNCG and Wake Forest University will bring some big names to their campuses during the 2020-21 academic year.
Actress Geena Davis and author Margaret Atwood will lead off UNCG's University Concert & Lecture Series at the start of the school year. Wake Forest University on Tuesday announced its inaugural Face to Face Speaker Forum, which will start Sept. 1 with former U.S. secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell.
Here are details about both event series:
UNCG
Schedule (seven events): Actress Geena Davis ("Thelma and Louise", "The Accidental Tourist") on Aug. 28; author Margaret Atwood ("The Handmaid's Tale," "The Testaments") on Sept. 15; multiracial chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi on Oct. 9; cellist and storyteller Shana Tucker on Oct. 30; stage, film and TV actress Kelli O'Hara on Jan. 16; Cuban dance troupe Malpaso Dance Company on Feb. 13; and Denise Murrell, associate curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, who will appear sometime in spring 2021.
Venue: Either the UNCG Auditorium or the Tew Recital Hall in the School of Music Building.
Tickets: New season subscriptions go on sale March 19. Prices are $318.60 for orchestra and mezzanine and $223.20 for balcony, plus fees, for adults; students, seniors, veterans, UNCG employees and UNCG retirees pay lower prices. Click here to buy season tickets, or call 800-514-3849. Single-event tickets will be available June 1.
More details: vpa.uncg.edu/ucls
Wake Forest
Schedule (three events): Former U.S. secretaries of state Madeleine Albright (1997-2001) and Colin Powell (2001-2005) on Sept. 1, multiple Grammy-winning cellist Yo Yo Ma on Oct. 14, and journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell ("Outliers," "Blink") on Jan. 26.
Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Tickets: Season subscriptions go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Prices range from $225 to $1,070, based on seat locations and access to pre-event receptions. Click here for details about ticket packages, and click here to buy season tickets online. Tickets for individual events will go on sale sometime later this year.
More details: facetoface.wfu.edu or call (336) 758-6615.
