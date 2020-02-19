Greensboro — The UNC system might change its minimum freshman admission standards to give students with good high school grades but not-so-great test scores a shot at attending a state university.
A UNC Board of Governors committee will consider a plan today that would require new freshmen to have a high school GPA of 2.5 on a four-point scale or reach a minimum score on the ACT or SAT, the college entrance tests considered by most colleges.
Under the current requirements, prospective UNC system freshmen must meet both standards — a 2.5 high school GPA and a minimum SAT or ACT score — to be considered for admission.
The requirement that incoming freshmen must pass 15 core courses in English, math, science, social studies and foreign language won’t change. The UNC system’s current minimum admission standards have been in place since 2008.
By emphasizing grades over standardized test scores, “we’re putting more weight on a student’s four-year high school career,” Bethany Meighen, the UNC system’s vice president for student affairs, said in an interview last month.
The UNC system said roughly 53,000 graduates of North Carolina’s high schools meet the minimum admission requirements and can apply to the state’s 16 public universities.
But an additional 20,000 high school seniors can’t be considered by UNC schools because either their grades or test scores aren’t high enough. Of those who don’t meet the current standards, about 90 percent fall short on standardized tests.
UNC system leaders said a growing body of research suggests strongly that high school grades — not standardized test scores — are the more important predictor of college success.
The results of the UNC system’s five-year pilot program bear out these results. Since 2015, three state universities — Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State and N.C. Central — have admitted nearly 1,100 students whose grades meet the minimum admission standards but whose test scores did not.
According to UNC system data, those students performed about as well on several academic measures as students who met the admission standards. Those measures include year-to-year retention, college grades, college credits earned and four-year graduation rates.
The proposed new standard comes as the UNC system looks to increase access to a public-university education, a goal outlined in its strategic plan adopted in 2017. To do so, UNC schools have been charged with recruiting more students from low-income families and rural communities. UNC system data show that average ACT scores are typically lowest in the state’s most impoverished and rural counties.
David English, the UNC system’s vice president for academic programs, faculty and research, said in an interview last month that the proposed change won’t mean that state universities will admit an extra 20,000 freshmen each year. Rather, it means university admissions offices could consider more students.
“We don’t anticipate that all of these students will be admitted,” English said. “We won’t be telling the institutions that they can no longer look at these students.”
Under the proposed new standard, the UNC system would increase the minimum test score for admission from 17 to 19 on the ACT and from 880 to 1010 on the SAT. System officials say they picked 19 on the ACT because it’s the average score of students graduating from N.C. high schools in 2019. An SAT score of 1010 is roughly equivalent.
UNC system data shows that fewer than 10 percent of new high school graduates would qualify for university admission with test scores that exceed the new standards but grades that don’t.
The Board of Governors’ educational planning committee will consider the new policy Thursday. If the committee approves, the full board will vote March 20. The change would take effect for first-year students entering college in the fall of 2021.
The UNC System’s minimum admission requirements apply only to prospective students under age 21 who don’t have college credits from another four-year university or a community college. Students 21 and older and active-duty service members are exempt from this standard.
The UNC System standards also don’t apply to students seeking to enroll in private institutions or community colleges.
