Faculty members in animal sciences, Spanish, sound design and art are among this year's winners of the UNC System's Board of Governors' top teaching award.
Jenora Waterman of N.C. A&T, Carmen Sotomayor of UNCG, Wade Wilson of UNC School of the Arts and Scott Betz of Winston-Salem State University are the four area winners of the 2020 Awards for Excellence in Teaching. The annual award honors outstanding faculty members at each UNC System campus.
Each winner will receive $12,500 and a commemorative bronze medallion. Winners are traditionally recognized at commencement, but the UNC System said in a news release last week that professors will be honored by their institutions at a later date because the spread of COVID-19 has led each state university to postpone their usual May graduation ceremonies.
Winners are nominated by their universities and selected by a committee of the Board of Governors, which oversees North Carolina's 16 state universities and the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics.
Here are the winners from the four universities in the Triad:
N.C. A&T: Jenora Waterman is an associate professor of functional genomics in the animal science department of A&T's College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.
The primary focus of Waterman's research, according to her biography on the A&T website, is the cellular and molecular mechanisms that govern respiratory diseases in pigs who are raised and people who work in enclosed hog barns. In the classroom, according to a news release, Waterman teaches her students how to communicate and think critically by creating podcasts, taking part in Socratic debates and analyzing non-fiction books. Her dean described her as "dedicated, demanding, enthusiastic and caring."
A faculty member since 2008, Waterman earned her bachelor’s degree at Bennett College, her master's degree at A&T and her doctorate in functional genomics at N.C. State University.
UNCG: Carmen Sotomayor is a professor of Spanish and associate head of UNCG's Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures.
Sotomayor teaches undergraduate and graduate courses at the university and each summer leads a study abroad trip to Spain, according to a news release. She serves as adviser to Ritmo Latino, UNCG's Latin dance team, and to Lambda Theta Alpha, a Latina sorority. Her research interests include contemporary Spanish writers and the art, films, poetry and narrative writing of the Spanish Civil War. Provost Dana Dunn called her "a consummate teacher-scholar" and said that the award recognizes "her hard work in the classroom, in the community and throughout our campus, all while pursuing high-level research."
A UNCG faculty member since 1987, Sotomayor earned her doctorate in Hispanic literature from Michigan State University.
UNC School of the Arts: Wade Wilson is a professor of sound design in the university's School of Design and Production.
After more than a decade of working in Hollywood, Wilson joined the UNCSA faculty in 2008 and taught in the filmmaking school for 11 years before moving to the design and production school in 2019. He previously chaired the film editing and sound design department, served as an assistant dean and led the university's Faculty Council. His professional credits includes sound design and sound effects editing for films such as "Shrek," "The Perfect Storm" and "Elf."
The university's interim provost in a news release praised Wilson's teaching and mentoring of his students. A student whose comments were included in Wilson's nomination for the award said the professor "brought forth insight that helped me become a better filmmaker by simply telling a story through sound."
Winston-Salem State: Scott Betz is a professor of art and chairman of WSSU's art and visual studies department.
Betz has taught numerous Winston-Salem State art courses, including 2D design, drawing, painting, printmaking and color design. His research interests include color, and he's the co-author of a forthcoming textbook on color. Betz also is a past president of Foundations in Art: Theory and Education, a national educational association; and has served as interim director of the Center for Design Innovation, a multi-campus UNC System research center in Winston-Salem. In a news release, the university said students call Betz "a highly-effective, motivational and innovative instructor."
Betz joined the Winston-Salem State faculty in 2004 after working previously at universities in Utah, Mississippi and Tennessee. He has worked as an educator and artist for more than 30 years, and his work has been exhibited across the United State and in more than 100 other countries.
