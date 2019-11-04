The UNC School of the Arts is offering free tickets to future Stevens Center performances to people who missed Friday’s Broadway musical “Once” because of admissions delays at the theater.
Several dozen ticket-holders left the theater after the delays prevented them from being seated for the start of the performance.
The two-hour musical began at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the center, at 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. The one-time showing of “Once” was part of the “UNCSA Presents” 2019-20 season.
More than 1,330 people attended the sold-out musical.
The backup occurred as the Stevens Center’s staff scanned each patron’s ticket in the venue’s lobby, Scott Spencer, the director at the Stevens Center, said Friday night.
Wiley Hausam, UNCSA’s managing director for performance facilities, has sent an email to 18 people, who had 36 tickets for the musical, university spokeswoman Katherine Johnson said on Monday. In the email, Hausam apologized for the delay that those patrons experienced.
Hausam offered the affected patrons two free tickets to any upcoming show as part of “UNCSA Presents” for the 2019-20 season. Six shows are scheduled from Nov. 16 to May 21, 2020.
“Friday night’s delays were an unusual circumstance, and we are still in the process of examining the situation to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Hausam said in a statement to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Officials will survey the audience who attended the “Once” performance “to get a better gauge of their experience and where we can do better,” said Hausam who works as the director and curator for UNCSA Presents. “We are incredibly pleased to see what a robust audience there is in Winston for UNCSA Presents events like Friday’s night’s sold-out presentation of ‘Once,’ and are doing everything we can to ensure a more positive audience experience in the future.
“UNCSA continues to advocate for a revitalization of the Stevens Center that could help alleviate some of the issues stemming from the venue’s small lobby space,” Hausam said.
UNCSA officials are trying to determine why the “bottleneck” in the ticket scanning process happened, Johnson said.
“We were not sure if there was something different going on or whether it was a confluence of things,” she said.
University officials will email information to patrons before the shows, urging them to arrive “extra early” for the productions that might be sold out, Johnson said.
“Once” opened off-Broadway in 2011 and transferred to Broadway in 2012, garnering eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, UNCSA said. The original Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
