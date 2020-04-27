UNC School of the Arts will honor its 2020 graduates online on two separate dates in May.
The university announced Monday the keynote speakers and additional details for its virtual university and high school celebrations.
The university event will be held at 10 a.m. May 9 to pay tribute to the nearly 300 students who will earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
The keynote speaker will be filmmaker Peter Hedges, a 1984 School of the Arts graduate. Hedges was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “About a Boy,” a 2002 film starring Hugh Grant. Hedges wrote both the novel and screenplay for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” which starred Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio. He also wrote, directed and produced “Ben Is Back,” a 2018 film that starrted Julia Roberts and his son, Lucas Hedges, a UNCSA alum.
Other speakers will include interim Chancellor Brian Cole, Student Government Association President Maura Wetzel, university deans and staff members, industry professionals and UNCSA alumni.
The high school celebration will start at 10 a.m. May 16.
The keynote speaker will be Suri Bieler, president of Eclectic/Encore Props, a New York company that provides props for numerous TV shows, films and Broadway and off-Broadway shows. Bieler is a 1971 graduate of the UNCSA high school and is a past member of the institution’s Board of Trustees. Her sister, Ida Bieler, also graduated from UNCSA’s high school and now is a violin professor at the school.
Other speakers will include Cole, high school program leaders and staff members, Student Body President Johanna Di Norcia and five other students. The school said the ceremony will include a slide show with pictures of each graduating senior. Each graduate’s name will be read aloud.
Both ceremonies will be recorded in advance and posted on the institution’s website at www.uncsa.edu. UNCSA has set up pages on its website so families and friends can congratulate university and high school graduates.
“While it is, of course, disappointing not to be able to come together in person as is tradition to honor the class of 2020, we are excited to offer what we think is a fitting tribute to this resilient and innovative class,” school spokeswoman Claire Machamer said in a statement. The university postponed both graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus and a statewide prohibition on large gatherings.
UNC School of the Arts expects to award 291 degrees and certificates to its university graduates and 107 high school diplomas in May.
The institution said it will hold in-person events for May graduates of both divisions later this year.
An in-person university commencement is planned for mid-November or December, Cole told students in a Facebook video last week. UNCSA plans to hold a reception for its 2020 high school graduates in the fall.
