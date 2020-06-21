A new lawsuit filed by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy brings forward for the first time the legal claim that the local chapter owns the Confederate statue that the city removed from downtown Winston-Salem last year.
Although the UDC’s main contention remains that Forsyth County owns the statue and that Winston-Salem was wrong to remove it, the UDC’s new lawsuit, filed May 4 against the city and county, raises an alternative claim that the UDC owns the statue and that the city illegally took the group’s property.
“In a nutshell, the city had no legal right to take possession of the monument, let alone remove it from its 117-year-old location,” attorney James A. Davis, representing the UDC, said in an email.
The statue was put up in 1905 on the corner of a downtown block where the Forsyth County courthouse stood.
The city took down the statue on March 12, 2019, and had it put into storage, where it remains today. Because of public protests for and against the presence of the statue, and citing protests in other North Carolina cities in which Confederate statues were toppled, city officials said the statue posed a public safety threat.
The UDC, which had once claimed ownership of the statue, took a different stance when it sued the city and Forsyth County on Jan. 31, 2019, in advance of the statue’s removal. The UDC asserted that because Forsyth County excluded the statute when it sold the courthouse property in 2014, the county considered that it owned it.
The UDC position was that since the county owns the statue, the statue falls under a state law passed in 2015 that forbids the removal of monuments on public property.
The county denied ownership of the statue when it responded to the 2019 UDC lawsuit. The county said that its permission for the UDC to put the statue at the courthouse did not signify that the county had ever taken ownership of it.
As well, the city has argued that the statue no longer stood on public land after the county sold the courthouse property to a private developer for conversion into apartments in 2014.
The ownership of the statue isn’t the only thing at stake in the lawsuit: The UDC says the removal of the statue is an infringement of speech, a violation of equal protection rights and a case of unlawful seizure — all constitutional claims.
When Forsyth County Superior Court dismissed the UDC’s original lawsuit on May 8, 2019, Judge Eric Morgan found that the UDC’s lack of a claim of ownership of the statue was in part grounds for ruling that the UDC did not have the right to sue over the statue’s removal.
The UDC appealed Morgan’s ruling, but the N.C. Court of Appeals has not yet issued a decision on the appeal.
If the alternative claim that the UDC owns the statue were to prevail, the UDC is asking the court to award the organization the “fair market value” of the statue, which it estimates as being more than $25,000.
Davis said the new UDC lawsuit also puts the local chapter back into the case. Last year, during a hearing, Davis took a dismissal of the local chapter from the case. Davis said he did that to avoid an involuntary dismissal that would have resulted because the local chapter had never filed the proper certificate with the Register of Deeds office. That certificate has since been filed.
As well, the new lawsuit makes a claim for attorney fees and costs.
Although the new lawsuit maintains that the city’s removal of the monument deprived the UDC of the monument, the city offered in 2019 to move the monument to Salem Cemetery. The cemetery has a section where Confederate veterans were buried adjacent to each other.
City attorney Angela Carmon said the city would answer the claim of depriving the group of the statue in its answer to the new lawsuit.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, who had made contacts with the UDC before 2018 in a bid to find a new home for the statue, said Friday he hasn’t spoken to anyone in the UDC about the monument since its fate got tied up in the court system.
Joines said that if the UDC wants the statue, “we would try to work with them on where they would like to have it put.”
Jenna Bernstein (left), a supporter of the Confederate statue, shouts her views as Lillian Podlog tries to speak during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Howard Snow (from left), of Heirs to the Confederacy, Jenna Bernstein and Mike Riggles assemble an American flag by Bernstein's vehicle before walking to a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein sits in her vehicle with her dog Confederate Shorty before walking to a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein's vehicle is decorated support for Confederate monuments Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein's dog Confederate Shorty sits in her vehicle as she heads to a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein and Howard Snow head to a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein heads to a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jim Ferre, of Democratic Socialists of America, listens as Jenna Bernstein voices her opinion during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jim Ferree, of Democratic Socialist of America, holds a sign as Jenna Bernstein (right) shouts her views during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein (left), a supporter of the Confederate statue, shouts her views as Lillian Podlog tries to speak during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Aiden McCarthy speaks during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
John Rogers speaks as a Confederate statue supporter waves a rebel flag in the distance during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Miranda Jones speaks during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jim Ferree, of Democratic Socialist of America, holds signs during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Will Cox speaks during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Confederate statue supporters stand across the street with rebel and American flag as a member of the Forsyth County sheriff's office drives by while Will Cox speaks during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
John Ryan speaks during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lillian Podlog shouts during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Heather Redding speaks during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jim Ferree (left), of Democratic Socialist of America, and Joe Robak hold up signs following a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein speaks to a member of the media while protesting the movement of the monument during a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
A man who only identified himself as Strawberry waves a rebel flag on a hockey stick across the street from where a press conference was held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Fellow monument supporters are seen in the reflection of Mike Riggles' sunglasses as they protest the movement of the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jimmy Doub is surrounded by fellow statue supporters carrying a variety of flags, including a rebel flag attached to a hockey stick, across the street from a press conference held by the Hate Out of Winston group at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Capt. Mike Weaver, of the Winston-Salem police department, listens as Jenna Bernstein speaks to him across the street from the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein speaks to Capt. Mike Weaver, of the Winston-Salem police department, across the street from the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Confederate statue continues to stand while a supporter's rebel flag flies during a protest Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Capt. Mike Weaver, of the Winston-Salem police department, speaks to Zach Fulton as statue supporters cross the street to stand in front of the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Capt. Mike Weaver, of the Winston-Salem police department, speaks to Zach Fulton as statue supporters cross the street to stand in front of the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein shares her views while standing in front of the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein shares her views while standing in front of the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Zach Fulton shouts as Jenna Bernstein shares her views and her support while standing at the base of the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Howard Snow, of Heirs to the Confederacy, gets tangled in one of the flags during a protest at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Jenna Bernstein (right) and Joe Robak share their differing views regarding the statue during a protest at the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
"Private property" and "no trespassing" signs are posted in the ground outside of the former courthouse near the Confederate monument Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lance Spivey, the chairman of the board of the Heirs to the Confederacy, stands outside in 20 degree weather to show his support for the Confederate monument early Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nancy Rushton, of South Carolina, does a Facebook live video in an attempt to gain attention from other supporters as she stands in the cold with Howard Snow and Lance Spivey (not shown) to show their support for the Confederate monument early Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Howard Snow, a member of the Heirs to the Confederacy, puts his gloves on in an attempt to warm up as he braves the 20 degree weather with Nancy Rushton and Lance Spivey to show their support for the Confederate monument early Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nancy Rushton (from left), Lance Spivey and Howard Snow show their support for the Confederate monument early Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nancy Rushton, of South Carolina, does a Facebook live video in an attempt to gain attention from other supporters as she stands in the cold to show her support for the Confederate monument early Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nancy Rushton, of South Carolina, does a Facebook live video in an attempt to gain attention from other supporters as she stands in the cold to show her support for the Confederate monument early Friday morning, Feb. 1, 2019, at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C.
Workers place webbing around the soldier on top of the Confederate monument as they prepare to remove it from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The statue was lifted just enough for the workers to then place a custom-built protective support structure around the figure before removing it from the pedestal.
Workers secure the top portion of the Confederate monument as they prepare to remove it from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Mayor Allen Joines (top right, in yellow vest) watches as the soldier is removed from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Mayor Allen Joines (top, right in yellow vest) watches as the soldier is removed from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Howard Snow shoots video of the gathering as workers prepare to remove the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Howard Snow shoots video of the gathering as workers prepare to remove the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
The soldier from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets leaves the area on the back of a flatbed trailer on the way to a storage facility, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
The soldier from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets is transported down N. Main Street on the way to a storage facility, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Signs were placed on the protective fencing as workers prepare to remove the soldier from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Tony Law stops to shoot photos as workers prepare to remove the soldier from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Workers from Guy M Turner, Inc. prepare to lift the soldier figure from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Construction workers inside the Pepper Building stop briefly to watch as the soldier is removed from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
A small group watches as workers prepare to remove the soldier from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Keith Davis stops to shoot photos as workers prepare to remove the soldier from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Workers secure the top portion of the Confederate monument to the back of a flatbed trailer as the remove it from corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
A worker prepares to secure the top portion of the Confederate monument as they prepare to remove it from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
The soldier figure from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets leaves the area on the back of a flatbed trailer on the way to a storage facility, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Workers secure the crane's rigging to a protective support structure surrounding the top portion of the Confederate monument as they prepare to remove it from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
A resident of 50 West Fourth, the former Forsyth County Courthouse, shoots video as the Confederate statue is removed from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Guy M. Turner, Inc had two cranes at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets for the removal of the Confederate monument, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
A small group watches as workers prepare to remove the soldier from the top of the Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Workers secure the top portion of the Confederate monument as they prepare to remove it from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Fourth Street was blocked off for the removal of the Confederate monument, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Signs were put on the protective fencing as workers prepare to remove the monument March 12.
A resident of 50 West Fourth, the former Forsyth County Courthouse, shoots video as the Confederate statue is removed from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
For the first time in more than 100 years the 50 West Fourth building (formerly the Forsyth County Courthouse, does not have a Confederate monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
John Rogers speaks to kick off a gathering of 20 people who came Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2019 to celebrate the removal of the Confederate monument from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets.
Wake Forest divinity school students Donnecia Brown (left) and Alexx Andersen call for reforms at Wake Forest during a gathering of 20 people who came Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2019 to celebrate the removal of the Confederate monument from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets.
Destiny Blackwell (left) and Lillian Podlog lead a chant during gathering of 20 people who came Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2019 to celebrate the removal of the Confederate monument from the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets.
