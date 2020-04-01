A tractor trailer crashed Wednesday morning on northbound U.S. 52 the Sprague Street exit, temporarily closing both lanes. The lanes reopened by 1 p.m.
The truck was hauling crushed cars, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
In a news release, the police department said the driver of the truck had minor injuries in the crash, and was not taken to a hospital. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
Thankful there was no livestock involved this time!
