Tractor trailer crash
Winston-Salem Police Department

A tractor trailer crashed Wednesday morning on northbound U.S. 52 the Sprague Street exit, temporarily closing both lanes. The lanes reopened by 1 p.m.

The truck was hauling crushed cars, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

In a news release, the police department said the driver of the truck had minor injuries in the crash, and was not taken to a hospital. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

