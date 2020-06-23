Two teenagers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of a 28-year-old Texas man who was in Winston-Salem installing alarm systems last year.
Brandon Martelle Banks, 14, of the 1900 block of Althea Street was indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents. Bayron Yovany Estrada Gonzalez, 16, of the 1900 block of Butler Street was indicted on charges of felony murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The teens had been initially been charged as juveniles, which meant that authorities did not release their identities. Since then, a hearing has been held to determine whether they should be tried as adults. Their cases have now been transferred to Forsyth Superior Court.
They are accused of robbing and then shooting to death Tevin LaMar Bonner on June 17, 2019. Bonner, 28, of El Paso, died five days later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The indictments allege that Banks and Gonzalez fatally shot Bonner in a car and that they stole a motor-vehicle key fob and a 2014 gray Jeep SUV from Bonner.
Winston-Salem police said officers found Bonner lying on the ground in the 1400 block of Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue in southeastern Winston-Salem shortly before 10 p.m. on June 17, 2019. Police said Bonner had at least one gunshot wound in the back.
Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said that Banks and Gonzalez had recently gotten to know Bonner, who had been in Winston-Salem as part of his job installing alarm systems. He had been in Louisiana and High Point for work the week before he died.
According to his obituary, Bonner was the oldest of four siblings and had a 4-year-old son. He also competed in USA Track and Field events. The obituary said running, long jump and triple jump were his passions.
Hearing dates for Banks and Gonzalez in Forsyth Superior Court haven not been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.