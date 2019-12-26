Now that local school board members Elisabeth Motsinger and Barbara Burke, both Democrats, have filed to run for other elective offices, what does this mean for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and its board dynamics?
Motsinger is running in the Democratic primary for N.C. House District 75, and Burke is running in the Democratic primary for Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council. Both board members have been outspoken during board meetings on a variety of topics from a mandatory African American history course to increased pay for teachers and classified employees in the school district.
“I don’t think it means anything, short-term,” said Larry Johnson, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party. “The election is in November.”
Motsinger and Burke do not have to resign their current seats in order to run for the other offices because their school board terms won’t end until 2022.
“We encourage anybody that wants to run for political office,” Johnson said. “That’s what’s encouraging to me. With regard to the school board, it’s more of a school board issue on two members deciding to run, but we’re excited that folks would consider stepping up to run for City Council and the 75th House District.”
Motsinger has been on the school board for 13 years, starting in 2006. In 2012, while on the board, she ran for U.S. Congress. That year, she won the Democratic primary to face incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx for the 5th Congressional District, but fell short with 42% of the vote that November.
“The well-being and good education of all our students have been my top priority,” Motsinger said.
Her hope is that by running for the 75th House District seat she can have a greater impact on education.
“If I could win this race, my real concerns have to do with public education and environmental protection,” she said. “Our General Assembly has not been adequately funding public education for many years.”
Motsinger said that the district is losing teachers and classified employees.
“We have to pay teachers for the professional jobs that they do,” she said. “In that way, I feel like if I could win this seat, I would actually be able to do more for our public schools, by raising teacher pay and by hopefully getting legislators out of making decisions that really belong to educators.”
She also spoke of protecting the Earth, saying, “One of our responsibilities is creating a beautiful, livable world for our children….Unfortunately, we’ve been walking backwards instead of forwards in terms of protecting our environment.”
Burke became one of the newest members of the now all-female school board in the 2018 election. She was voted in as vice chairwoman for the school board in December 2018, a position that Lida Calvert-Hayes now holds after a board vote Dec. 10.
“It’s been an honor to serve for this last year,” Burke said. “This is something that I’m definitely passionate about as I have spent 30 years of my life working in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district. All I’ve ever wanted was to address what I saw to be needs and to make things better.”
Burke said she believes she has done a good job in her short amount of time on the board, including organizing a N.E.X.T step College and Career Fair, advocating on behalf of voters in the school district against limiting their opportunities to speak at school board meetings, and voting in favor of a mandatory African American History Course, which the board ultimately voted down.
Burke said she also spoke in Raleigh before state legislators to ask that House Bill 490, which would stagger Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board elections, be withdrawn.
She said she also created a Community Volunteer Literacy Initiative geared toward improving third-grade reading that was aligned with the N.C. State Standards, but the school board did not use it.
Burke said she did not decide to run for City Council until Friday after finding out that Vivian Burke, her mother-in-law, was not running for re-election.
“I decided that I wanted to be a stronger advocate and have a broader impact on the community in which I live,” Burke said. “I know that as a City Council representative, I would be able to do just that.”
On the City Council, she said, she can still do good for the entire community, including students, parents and the communities where there are district schools.
“I want to be an advocate for equitable access to resources for the Northeast Ward,” Burke said. “I want to ensure that we do have safe, thriving communities and a better quality of life. That will make a difference with the students and the parents and people in the community that I serve now as a board member.”
In addition to safety and equitable access to resources, her priorities are economic development, employment opportunities, and education and career opportunity development initiatives.
