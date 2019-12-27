Surry County authorities rescued two teenagers from a pickup that crashed into a pond Wednesday near White Plains Elementary School, which is southeast of Mount Airy.
The incident happened at 11:21 p.m. after a Dodge 250 pickup carrying a trail bike was traveling too fast on Papa Ben Trail, left the road, went over an embankment and went into a pond, said John Shelton, the director of Surry County Emergency Services.
Two male teens, ages 16 and 17, managed to get out of the vehicle, climbed on top of the cab and screamed for help, Shelton said. A nearby resident heard them and called 911.
Neither boy could swim, Shelton said. The pond was about 9 feet deep.
The Dobson and Mount Airy rescue teams with emergency medical technicians used a boat to rescue the water-soaked teens and brought them shore, Shelton said. The boys who was suffering from hypothermia were treated and released from Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.
Shelton declined to identify the victims, citing federal medical privacy laws. A tow truck removed the pickup from the pond on Thursday.
