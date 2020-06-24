Winston-Salem police are investigating two apparently unrelated shootings on Wednesday that resulted in two people getting non-life-threatening injuries.

In the first, which occurred around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Kilkare Avenue, a juvenile was shot in the left hand. He was treated at a local hospital for his injury and released.

In the second shooting, a man received a leg wound while he was in the area of Piedmont Circle.

Police said Raquan Ruth of Clearbrook Drive went to a local hospital with a leg wound, and police were able to confirm that Ruth had been in the Piedmont Circle area when the sound of gunfire had been reported around 6 p.m.

Investigating officers found spent shell casings in the area of the reported shooting.

Police said the investigation is continuing on both cases, and that anyone with information about either should call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

