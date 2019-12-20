Two members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education are looking for new offices in 2020, last-day filings at the county elections board show.
Elisabeth Motsinger, a member of the school board since 2006, filed Friday to run in the Democratic primary for N.C. House District 75, now represented by Republican incumbent Donny Lambeth.
And Barbara Hanes Burke, who was just elected to the school board in 2018, is running in the Democratic primary for Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council. Incumbent Council Member Vivian Burke, the mother-in-law of Barbara Burke, is not running for re-election.
Motsinger in 2012 won the Democratic primary to face incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx for the 5th Congressional District, but fell short with 42% of the vote that November.
In District 75, Motsinger and Gardenia Henley will contest the Democratic nomination, while Lambeth and Jacob Baum contest the GOP slot.
The two school board members don’t have to resign their current seats in order to run for the other offices, as their school board terms don’t end until 2022.
The GOP gained a contender for mayor of Winston-Salem with the filing Friday of Kris McCann, who was vocal against changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair during the past year. McCann ran unsuccessfully against Democratic incumbent Evelyn Terry in N.C. House District 71 in 2012 and 2014. McCann will face the winner of the Democratic primary between incumbent Mayor Allen Joines and challenger JoAnne Allen.
A fourth Democrat, Phil Carter, filed for the city’s East Ward primary on Friday, where incumbent Annette Scippio and two other challengers, Kismet Loftin-Bell and George Redd IV are already in the contest. Scippio was appointed to the seat when Derwin Montgomery resigned to take a seat in the N.C. House.
Carter objected to the process Democrats used to fill the vacancy created by Montgomery’s resignation. Carter has previously run unsuccessfully for city council
A Libertarian, Wesley Longsdorf, filed Friday to run in Southeast Ward, where James Taylor, the Democratic incumbent, has no other opposition.
Democrats gained a primary contest in Southwest Ward with the filing on Friday of Kevin Mundy. Mundy and Scott Andree Bowen will contest the seat. The incumbent, Democrat Dan Besse, is seeking a seat in the N.C. House.
West Ward incumbent Republican Robert Clark gained a challenger from his own party on Friday with the filing of George K. Ware for the seat.
Two Democrats filed Friday to run for District B on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, but won’t have to face a primary because there are four available seats. Christopher Smith and Eric Weiss will join Gull Riaz, who filed previously, on the Democratic ticket.
N.C. House District 73 consists of Yadkin County and part of Forsyth County. With the filing on Friday of Boonville Democrat William Stinson, incumbent Republican Lee Zachary of Yadkinville has a challenger in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.
Elsewhere, two additional Republicans filed Friday to challenge incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis in the March 3 primary. Sharon Y. Hudson of Huntersville and Larry Holmquist of Greensboro filed to run. Paul Wright of Mount Olive had previously filed.
Ernest T. Reeves of Greenville filed to run against incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper in the Democratic primary. Libertarian Steven J. DiFiore also filed for governor.
Christine Mumma of Raleigh filed to run in the GOP primary for state attorney general. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Sam Hayes of Raleigh are also in that contest.
In the contest for state auditor, Luis A. Toledo of Raleigh filed to run in the Democratic primary against Beth Wood, the incumbent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.