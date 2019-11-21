Two men died and a woman was injured in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 52 in Stokes County, authorities said.

The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. near the highway's Pinnacle exit, about two miles north of King, said Trooper Nick White of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

A pickup overloaded with concrete blocks left the highway, struck a guardrail and overturned in the highway's median, White said. Three people inside the pickup were ejected from the vehicle.

Lonnie Woody, 47, the driver, and Harold Woody, 54, both of Mocksville, a passenger, died at the scene, White said. Angela Woody, 54, of Mocksville, Lonnie's wife and a passenger, was injured and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

White said he didn't the relationship between Lonnie and Harold Woody.

The section of U.S. 52 where the crash happened was closed for more than an hour Thursday.

